Stearns County Holding Meeting on Intersection Improvements

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Highway Department is holding a public meeting to gather input on improving an intersection near Sartell.

The meeting on Thursday will be to gather comments and concerns about improving the intersection at County Roads 4 and 133.

The open house will be held at the Stearns County Public Works building in Waite Park from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A brief presentation will be made at 6:00 p.m. to discuss existing conditions and problem areas.

If you are unable to attend, you can contact Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich or Mike Decker at Stearns County Public Works.

