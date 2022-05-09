Stearns County Holding Meeting on Intersection Improvements

Stearns County Holding Meeting on Intersection Improvements

Getty Images

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Highway Department is holding a public meeting to gather input on improving an intersection near Sartell.

Get our free mobile app

The meeting on Thursday will be to gather comments and concerns about improving the intersection at County Roads 4 and 133.

The open house will be held at the Stearns County Public Works building in Waite Park from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A brief presentation will be made at 6:00 p.m. to discuss existing conditions and problem areas.

If you are unable to attend, you can contact Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich or Mike Decker at Stearns County Public Works.

 

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls

 

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

 

Take a Walk on a Trail from St. Cloud to Sauk Rapids

Filed Under: stearns county highway department
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top