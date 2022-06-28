Stearns County “Hazardous Waste Mobile” Coming To You This Summer

HOW DO I GET RID OF THIS STUFF?

How do I get rid of this stuff? That was the question I asked myself when I moved into my new home in St. Cloud in the late summer of 2018. There were a certain amount of things that were left behind from the previous owners that I wasn't sure what to do with; a couple of large couches which we ended up using in the man cave, and then some things that I never really knew what to do with; including a bunch of half-full paint cans, and a few other oddities that I have never used or wanted.

THE BACKYARD CLEAN UP

The backyard took a few days to clean up, but that was easy as everything was easy to pack up in garbage bags, but the items in my basement could not be disposed of in that way.

A few days ago, a friend of mine left me some information that I thought might be valuable to others who may have these types of hazardous materials just sitting around their home and property, but want to get rid of them.

The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste mobile collection unit stops at 15 locations within Stearns County, as well as a few stops outside of the county, through the summer months and into September. The HHW Mobile is a way for people to get rid of unwanted hazardous waste items from their homes, within closer proximity to where they live.

HHW FACILITY IN WAITE PARK

There is also an HHW facility located in Waite Park, that is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:15 pm, and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8 am until noon. Residents can drop off hazardous materials including:

Paint

Stains

Wood finishes

Household cleaners

Automotive fluids

Car seats

Fluorescent bulbs

Batteries

Old ammunition

Old Christmas lights

"DON'T TOSS DROP OFF" APP

This list is just some of the hazardous materials the center will accept. You can download the "Don't Toss Drop Off" App to your mobile device for free and use the Waste Wizard to see if your items in question can be dropped off. If you cannot drop them off, it will give you detailed information about where you can take your unwanted hazardous materials. as well as give you directions on how to get there.

REMAINING MOBILE VISITS THIS SUMMER

There are still several locations that will have a visit from the HHW mobile unit, including the following:

Wednesday, Aug. 10th: City/Fire Hall in St. Stephen from 10 - Noon

Wednesday, Aug. 17th: Walker Ave/Martin St. in Belgrade from 10 - Noon

Wednesday, Aug. 17th: Elementary School in Brooten from 1- 3 pm

Wednesday, Aug. 24th: Entertainment Center in Padua from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Wednesday, Aug. 24th: St. Nicholas Church in St. Nicholas from 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 10th: Benton County Public Works in Foley from 7 am to 2 pm

Saturday, Sept. 24th: A.M Maus & Sons in Kimball from 8 am to 11 am

For more information about how to get rid of household hazardous waste items, click HERE now.

