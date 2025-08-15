Montgomery Man Airlifted After Fall From Stearns County Roof

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Montgomery man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling from a roof Friday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call in the 18000 block of Browns Lake Road north of Eden Valley just before 11:00 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned 35-year-old Daniel Fredin was standing on a steel roof and using a garden hose to clean out the gutters when he slipped and fell onto a concrete walkway.

Witnesses say Fredin tried to catch himself but fell approximately 12 feet to the ground.

Witnesses also told authorities that Fredin landed on his feet, fell backwards onto his hip and shoulder before striking the back of his head.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Paynesville Police Department, Eden Valley Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care, and CentraCare Ambulance-Paynesville.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker