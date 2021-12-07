Stearns County: Don’t Deposit Snow on the Roads

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Highway Department is asking you to be a good neighbor and avoid putting snow on public roadways.

If you do, you could face a fine or even some time in jail. Plowing or shoveling snow from your driveway or sidewalk is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $700 and/or a jail sentence of up to 90 days.

Snow dumped onto a roadway can cause hazards not only for drivers but also snowplows as the snow can get compacted or cause drifts. The highway department says even heavy plows have been damaged by hitting compacted and frozen clumps of snow.

Anyone found responsible for depositing snow onto the road may also be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur.

