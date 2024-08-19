Stearns County Crash Injures Two People Friday

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash southwest of Big Birch Lake Friday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out at around 2:40 p.m. at County Road 17 and Birch Lake Road.

Deputies arrived to find a fishing boat in the ditch, a pickup with a damaged boat trailer, and an SUV parked on Birch Lake Road.

The sheriff's office says the SUV driver, 54-year-old Jean Marthaler of Sauk Centre, told deputies she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

A pickup was towing a boat and was slowing to turn north on Birch Lake Road when Marthaler's SUV crashed into the boat, sending it into the ditch and heavily damaging the trailer.

The pickup driver, 63-year-old Gary Middendorf of Melrose was not hurt. His passenger, 62-year-old Eileen Middendorf was treated for minor injuries at Melrose Hospital. Marthaler was treated at the scene.

