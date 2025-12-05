Stearns County Commissioner Bob Johnson grew up in Hancock, Michigan which is located on the Keweenaw Peninsula. Bob's parents got divorced when he was a year old, which was unusual at the time. He says his father left his mom and the family. Bob didn't connect with his father until later in life.

Humble Beginnings

Bob's mother was a single parent with 3 boys. (he's the middle child). He recalls growing up quite poor as his mother washed floors and walls to help get the family by. She went to college at 30 years old and also achieved a master degree to become a teacher. Bob's father was an engineer for the Ford Motor Company. Bob credits his grandmother (mother's mother), his uncle Bob and brother-in-law and sister for their efforts in helping raise him and his brothers.

Early Interests

Bob's early interests included gardening, music and school. He recalls singing in the Catholic School boys choir which included some solo work. Bob also did some shows during his time in Ann Arbor, Michigan and later at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud. In high school he was a member of the National Honor Society.

College Years

Bob graduated from high school in 1967 from Kingsford High School in Kingsford, Michigan. He knew after high school he wanted to go to college to become an English teacher. Bob went to Suomi College in Hancock, Michigan. It later became Findlandia University before closing in 2023. He lived with his Grandmother and put his focus on school. Bob later transferred to Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He met his wife at Central Michigan and graduated with a degree in English and Psychology with a secondary teaching certificate in 1971.

Work Life Starts

After graduation Bob got married in August of 1971 and took a job working at a hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The hospital was St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He started as a orderly before managing the dialysis department. At 32 years old he applied to the University of Michigan to get his master degree in public health. After 27 months he earned his masters degree. This led to a promotion at the hospital. He continued to work at the hospital in Ann Arbor for 23 years.

An Adventure

Some changes happened at the hospital Bob wasn't comfortable with. During the reorganization, employees had a chance to take a severance package. He decided that was best for him and his family, so they set out on an adventure. That adventure led them to St. Cloud and St. Cloud Hospital where Bob became the Manager of the EKG service department in 1992. Bob and his wife have 4 kids so moving them while most of the them were school age was a challenge. He says the kids adapted well to life in St. Cloud.

Politics

Bob always had an interest in what the city was doing and thought if the opportunity presented itself, he'd run for city council. That opportunity happened when a special election took place. He was elected and served 11 years on the St. Cloud city council. Bob says he loves helping people. He feels his job with the hospital and on the city council offered him that.

Leaving the Hospital

While on the City Council Bob worked with the Paramount Center for the Arts, which is owned by the city. In 2014 he met with some board members with the Paramount and asked him if you'd be interested in filling the opening as Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts. Bob left the Heart Center for the Paramount in 2015. In 2023 Bob stepped down from that position because he says, "it felt like the right time to step away."

County Commissioner

The Ward 4 Stearns County Commissioner position opened earlier in 2025 when Leigh Lenzmeier resigned. Bob ran for that position and was elected in November.

