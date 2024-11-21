Stearns Bank Donates Thanksgiving Meals to Dist. 742 Students

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --- The St. Cloud Area School District has received a big donation from a local business this holiday season.

Stearns Bank has donated $16,000 to the district's transitional services program to ensure that over 250 students experiencing home and food insecurity receive meals over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The School District says about seven percent of District 742's student population was homeless last school year.

