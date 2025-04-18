Stearns and Benton County High Schools to Promote Safe Driving
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of schools in Stearns and Benton counties are taking part in the Toward Zero Deaths Prom Challenge.
The challenge pits school districts against one another in promoting responsible and safe driving before, during, and after prom season.
On the week of prom, schools will count seat belt usage and phone usage among drivers as they enter school parking lots. The schools will then collect the same data in the week after prom. The school with the greatest increase in the number of students wearing seat belts will win the Prom Challenge traveling trophy.
Despite drivers 15 to 19 years old making up just 6% of licensed drivers in Minnesota, that age group accounts for 17% of all crashes in the state.
