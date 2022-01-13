Stay In A Minnesota Castle AirBNB – It’s Pretty Cheap Too
You want a weekend getaway but don't want to travel too far? This Airbnb located in St. Paul might just be the thing you are looking for. AND if price is a consideration, right now it is only $78 a night. Perfect.
This "castle" is called The Manor Master (probably should use "primary") Chamber. It's a private room that you can rent out within the castle. The description on the Airbnb website says that it's a one bedroom that sleeps 4. That's cozy. There is also mention of an air mattress. So, instead of 4 adults as one might think at first, it's probably for 2 adults and possibly two children. There is also a shared bathroom and a half available.
The Master Bedroom is spacious and yet cozy. It has tall ceilings and lots of windows that let in copious amounts of sunlight. It is directly attached to the master bath for convenience and the room has in suite laundry, and a closet. There is a queen sized bed with a very comfortable mattress and an airbed and extra linens for an additional 2 people.
This description also sounds a little like a bed and breakfast. Only breakfast isn't supplied. But there is a fairly spacious kitchen included.
We also book for day time events like photo/video shoots, paranormal investigations, ceremonies, rituals, pajama parties and murder mystery dinners, etc. There may be an additional cost and security deposit depending on the circumstances.
Paranormal investigations? Is this place haunted? Well, it is a castle. Aren't they all to some degree?
Check out the photos.
