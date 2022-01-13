You want a weekend getaway but don't want to travel too far? This Airbnb located in St. Paul might just be the thing you are looking for. AND if price is a consideration, right now it is only $78 a night. Perfect.

This "castle" is called The Manor Master (probably should use "primary") Chamber. It's a private room that you can rent out within the castle. The description on the Airbnb website says that it's a one bedroom that sleeps 4. That's cozy. There is also mention of an air mattress. So, instead of 4 adults as one might think at first, it's probably for 2 adults and possibly two children. There is also a shared bathroom and a half available.

This description also sounds a little like a bed and breakfast. Only breakfast isn't supplied. But there is a fairly spacious kitchen included.

Paranormal investigations? Is this place haunted? Well, it is a castle. Aren't they all to some degree?

Check out the photos.

STAY IN AN AIRBNB CASTLE IN MINNESOTA

