Stay-At-Home Order Extended to May 18th

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s Stay at Home order has been extended again as the state works toward building herd immunity to COVID-19.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that the order will remain in place for two more weeks until May 18th, but with a few changes.

Those who are saying we should open up as fast as we possibly can because this is causing huge economic damage, and we should figure out a way to do that that is the safest possible way to do it, those people are right. That is exactly what we should be doing, and that's what the state of Minnesota is doing.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says the state will be allowing some customer-facing businesses to start reopening on Monday.

This involves any retail store or business that sells, rents, or maintains or repairs goods that can reasonably be picked up outside by a customer without entering the place of business and with limited interaction between the worker and the customer.

Walz says those businesses should offer curbside pick-up or delivery, continue following social distancing guidelines, and take online payment as often as possible.

Grove says salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen their retail spaces, but not allowed to offer haircutting services.

The governor is also recommending companies continue to allow their employees to telework and says you should wear a manufactured or homemade mask whenever you leave your house.

The Stay at Home order was originally issued on March 27th and after an extension was set to expire on Monday.