Three Years in a Row for St. Cloud’s Bus Champion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Metro Bus driver has won his third Statewide Bus Roadeo competition in a row when he competed in the event earlier this month.

Dial-a-Ride Operator David Peacock took first place in the small bus division.

Fellow operator Keith Drake finished second in the small bus division.

In the Fixed Route Division, or large bus category, Metro Bus Operator Jason Hiivala took second place, and Carl Hallberg took third.

Top finishers at the state competition are eligible to compete in the national competition.

