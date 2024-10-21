State Receives Federal Grant To Help Improve Interstate 494

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota has received federal grant money to help improve a major highway. The state received $138-million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program to help make improvements to Interstate 494.

Governor Tim Walz says the money will help the state ensure the long-term economic vitality of the region while improving safety. The money will be used to complete the I-494 to Highway 169 corridor project, including adding E-ZPass lanes in both directions between Highway 169 and East Bush Lake Road and Interstate 35W and Highway 77.

Old infrastructure including a railroad bridge over I-494 between Lyndale Avenue and Nicollet Avenue will also be replaced, as well as reconstruction of the interchange at I-35W and 82nd Street.

