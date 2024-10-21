State Receives Federal Grant To Help Improve Interstate 494

State Receives Federal Grant To Help Improve Interstate 494

Tim Boyle, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota has received federal grant money to help improve a major highway. The state received $138-million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program to help make improvements to Interstate 494.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Governor Tim Walz says the money will help the state ensure the long-term economic vitality of the region while improving safety. The money will be used to complete the I-494 to Highway 169 corridor project, including adding E-ZPass lanes in both directions between Highway 169 and East Bush Lake Road and Interstate 35W and Highway 77.

Old infrastructure including a railroad bridge over I-494 between Lyndale Avenue and Nicollet Avenue will also be replaced, as well as reconstruction of the interchange at I-35W and 82nd Street.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America

Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state

Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America, and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton

Filed Under: Federal highway grant, I-494, Interstate 494
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON