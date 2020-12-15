State Patrol Says Distracted Driving Caused Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Elk River involving a distracted driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 171st Avenue Northwest.

Officials say 23-year-old Chelsea Flynn of Lake Crystal was looking down and eating food while driving at the time of the crash. Flynn reportedly did not see traffic had stopped at the intersection and rear-ended an SUV driven by 40-year-old Nicole Surratt of Zimmerman.

Flynn was taken to Fairview Hospital in Princeton with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Surratt was not hurt.