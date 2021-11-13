State Patrol Responds to 55 Crashes Saturday Morning

UNDATED -- As the snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota, authorities have their hands full responding to various crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6:00 a.m. and noon on Saturday they responded to 55 crashes statewide. That total includes one with serious injuries, 10 spinouts, and two jackknifed semis.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Benton, Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties until 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities are urging caution as slippery road conditions are expected to continue with a potential for 2 to 4 inches of snow falling by Sunday morning.

