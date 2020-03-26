State Patrol: Reduced Traffic Leading to Fewer Crashes

UNDATED -- COVID-19 restrictions have reduced travel and reduced crash across the state according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say that in the week-and-a-half between March 17th and March 26th there were 88 DWIs and 389 crashes in Minnesota compared to 204 DWIs and 762 crashes in the same time span in 2019.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic volumes are down 32 percent compared to the March 2019 average statewide and down 37 percent in the Twin Cities metro area.

