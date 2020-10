UNDATED -- The first big snowfall of the season also produced a number of crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to 493 crashes statewide between 11:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Forty-eight people were hurt in those crashes.

Troopers also assisted with 614 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.

There were also 22 jackknifed semis.