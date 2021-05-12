UPDATE: Freeport Woman Airlifted Following Crash on I-94

ALBANY -- A Freeport woman was airlifted to the hospital after rear-ending a box truck on I-94 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near milepost 140.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Kenworth straight truck, driven by 26-year-old Mert Gokce of Burnsville, was traveling eastbound on I-94 slowing to a stop during a traffic back up when he was rear-ended by the GMC Yukon near milepost 140.

Gokce suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 38-year-old Kelli Goebel, was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital for life threatening injuries.