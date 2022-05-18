State Patrol Investigating Possible Hit-And-Run in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash in east St. Cloud Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers and St. Cloud Police responded to the intersection of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street at about 10:00 p.m.

The patrol says they arrived to find 55-year-old Paul Hansen lying in the road near a motorcycle. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the man was wearing a helmet and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

No other information is currently available.

7 Things To Do When Power Goes Out During A Storm

NFL Players With Famous Current And Former Wives And Girlfriends