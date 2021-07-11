State Patrol: Holdingford Man Killed in Crash Near Upsala
UPSALA -- A Holdingford man died in a crash near Upsala.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 238 just east of 50th Avenue.
Fifty-five-year-old James Hadley of Holdingford was driving a pickup going east when it went off the road to the right and vaulted off a field approach.
Hadley was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he died.
Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.
