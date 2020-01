UNDATED -- A wintry mix of rain and snow has authorities busy responding to crashes across the state.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning there was a total of 357 crashes reported statewide. Two of those crashes were fatal, one in St. Cloud and one in Lino Lakes.

Authorities say there were also 149 vehicle spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis.

