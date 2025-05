BAXTER -- A Brainerd man, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was killed in a rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 371 in Baxter.

Troopers say 46-year-old Wyatt Jacobs of Brainerd was heading south, as he exited to Business Highway 371 he lost control and rolled the vehicle.

The State Patrol says Jacobs died at the scene.