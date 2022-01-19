State Issues Advisory on Bushmeat

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about bushmeat. They say it is illegal to bring it into the country for sale or to eat.

Bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals like cane rats, monkeys, and bats. It poses a potential risk of human infection, including the Ebola virus. Bushmeat is often smoked, dried, or salted. These processes are not sufficient to kill viruses.

U.S. customs agents reported multiple cases of bushmeat being smuggled from Liberia into Minnesota in December at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The products were seized and destroyed.

There is a $250,000 fine for bringing bushmeat into the United States.