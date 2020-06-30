ST. PAUL -- The number of people in Minnesota hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to decline. However, the positive cases are spiking here in Stearns County.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of people in the hospital today with the virus is down to 270, and the number of people in the ICU has dropped to 136. Those numbers are the lowest they've been since early May.

Another 36 positive tests have been confirmed here in Stearns County Monday, which raises the total number of new cases in Stearns County up to 108 in just the past four days.

Responding to the rise in the number of cases locally, St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says,

The State of Minnesota Department of Health has reported confirmed cases in dining establishments across the State of Minnesota. St. Cloud is not unique as the State has found confirmed cases in multiple local establishments. The State of Minnesota and city staff continue to work with local businesses to ensure compliance with laws and best practices for food service to curb the virus’ spread.

Sherburne County also had six new cases Monday, while the statewide total went up by 444.

The counties with the most new cases on Monday:

1). Hennepin - 140

2). Ramsey - 58

3). Stearns - 36

4). Blue Earth - 24

5). Dakota - 23

6). Anoka - 22

The total number of Minnesotans that have been confirmed to have COVID-19 now over 36,300.

Six more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 1,441.