Starship And Grand Funk At The Ledge In Waite Park Saturday – Ten Songs To Know

Two legendary rock groups will play at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park this weekend when Grand Funk Railroad shares the stage with opening act Jefferson Starship.

If you haven't been to The Ledge yet, you are missing out. From the convenient location right here in Central Minnesota to the amazing sightlines and scenery of the venue it has quickly shot to the top of my list of Minnesota music venues.

Here are some of the songs to know for the show on Saturday, starting with Starship.

"JANE"

"Jane" is a Jefferson Starship song from their 1979 album "Freedom At Point Zero." The song went all the way to #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is typically the second song played by the band on this tour, following "Layin' It On The Line."

"NOTHING'S GONNA STOP US NOW" :

Featured on the movie 'Mannequin,' this Starship smash went all the way to #1 on the Hot 100 in 1987. The song was such a hit that it was even nominated for Best Original Song at that year's Academy Awards.

"WE BUILT THIS CITY"

We can debate how well this song/music video have aged, but there's no denying how big of a smash this show-closer was when it was released in 1985. Another #1 hit in the United States, "We Built This City" reached the top 30 in 12 countries.

STARSHIP TYPICAL SETLIST FOR CURRENT TOUR:

Layin' It On the Line

Jane

Sara

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

White Rabbit

Somebody To Love

Fooled Around And Fell In Love

Find Your Way Back

We Built This City

Saturday's headliner, Grand Funk Railroad has also had their share of smash hits throughout their 50 year career. Here are some of the big ones you can count on hearing at the show.

"ROCK N' ROLL SOUL"

GFR has been opening most of the shows on their current tour with this song, which went to #29 on the charts in 1972.

"SHININ' ON"

"Shinin' On" is a 1974 single from the album of the same name. The song climbed all the way to #11 on the charts.

"THE LOCO-MOTION"

"The Loco-Motion" was a #1 hit for Grand Funk Railroad in 1974, the second of three times the song made it to the top three (Little Eva went to #1 in 1962 and Kylie Minogue took the song to #3 in 1988).

"WE'RE AN AMERICAN BAND"

"We're An American Band" is the second #1 single from GFR, lifted from the album of the same name in 1973. The "American Band" album has sold over a million copies in the United States alone.

"SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL"

"Some Kind Of Wonderful" went to #3 on the charts in 1974 from the "All The Girls In The World Beware!!!" album.

"CLOSER TO HOME"

"Closer To Home" soared to #22 on the charts in 1970. It is the band's longest recording, checking in at just over ten minutes.

"WALK LIKE A MAN"

From the "American Band" album, "Walk Like A Man" peaked at #19 in 1973.

GRAND FUNK TYPICAL SETLIST ON CURRENT TOUR:

Rock And Roll Soul

Footstompin' Music

Shinin' On

Heartbreaker

The Loco-Motion

Walk Like A Man

Sky High

Second Chance

Drum Circle

Star Spangled Banner

Inside Looking Out

Some Kind Of Wonderful

I'm Your Captain (Closer To Home)

We're An American Band