Stanley R. Olson, 92, Princeton

May 9, 1927 - September 15, 2019

Stanley R. Olson, 92, of Princeton, died on September 15, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the home of Stanley and Lorraine Olson, 16437 257th Ave NW, Big Lake, MN 55309 from Noon to 5 PM. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. There will be a time of welcome and sharing at 1 PM. Burial will be at a later date.

Stanley was born to the late Eno and Myrtle Quam Olson in Duluth Minnesota. Stanley married Phyllis Lorraine Hutchinson on May 23, 1948 in the Goodridge area of Minnesota. He started his working career as a farmer but switched to a self- employed logger in 1949.

Stanley enjoyed woodworking, his saw mill, working on machinery, cutting trees and almost anything related to the logging and timber industry.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sons Allen Olson, Arlen Olson, Neil (Terri) Olson and daughter Sheryl Olson-Johnson; sister Barbara (Jerry) Fletcher; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy, brother Kenneth Olson, sister Mabel Paulson and son-law Greg Johnson.