August 23, 1932 – March 10, 2026

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Stanley “Stan” Severson, age 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026 at his home in Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 19 at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Stan was born August 23, 1932 in Forest City, IA to Bendik and Bertha (Roseland) Severson. Stan was the youngest of 14 children and the son of Norwegian immigrants who moved to the United States to pursue a career in farming. On June 22, 1953 Stan married Deloris Nelson in Corwith, Iowa.

Stan enlisted in the US Navy on April 23,1952 and served in Pearl Harbor and San Diego for 8 years. After completing his enlistment in the Navy Stan joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves serving an additional 36 years. After Stan’s service in the Navy he joined Crane Ordway as a salesman specializing in plumbing and heating.

Stan’s lifelong dream was to start his own hardware store and in 1965 Stan and Deloris started Handyman’s Hardware. At Handyman’s they focused on personalized customer service and having everyday items as well as hard to find parts for homes and businesses. Stan was a mentor and friend to many staff members over the years. He was passionate about people and relationships and deeply cherished his time with family, friends, and many lifelong customers. Stan and Deloris retired in 1993, yet Handyman’s still flourishes with Deloris and Stan’s children and grandchildren taking over ownership. They especially enjoyed the 30 years spent wintering in AZ after their retirement and the many friends they made there.

Stan was a devoted member of Salem Lutheran Church, the Jaycees (where he started the St. Cloud Soap Box Derby), the Sons of Norway, East Side VFW Post 4847, East Side Boosters, was the President of the Wheels, Wings and Water Festival in Saint Cloud (starting and overseeing the parade for 15 years).

Travel was a lifelong passion and hobby for Stan as he visited all 50 States and more than two dozen countries, including several trips to Norway, as he was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.

Stan is survived by his children, Debra (Dennis) Backus of St. Cloud, MN and Doug (Carol) Severson of Sartell, MN; 4 grandchildren, Tracy Backus, Gordon (Ashley) Severson, Patrick Severson and Natalie (Kyle) Ross; his six great-grandchildren Elijah, Finley, Layla, Fallon, Eden, and Faya; and his brother, Kenneth Severson of Burlington, VT.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Severson; his parents; his grandson, Michael Backus; and his 12 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society or the Salem Lutheran Foundation.