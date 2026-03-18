November 27, 1944 – March 15, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Alan Peterson, 81, of St. Cloud, MN, formerly, Owatonna, MN was born in Carlton County, MN. The son of Burton and Nora Peterson. Alan is survived by his wife, Joanne; son Mark (Jill), grandchildren; Caitlin and her daughter, Madelyn; Ransom, Josh; daughter, Amy Jo (John Havelka), grandchildren; Eli (Emma), Abe (Claudia), Sol and Kate. He is also survived by his brothers Jerry (Debbie), Steve (Barbara), Tom (Sue) and sister, Sue Jeffrey; as well as several nieces and nephews, and his first wife, Judith Peterson.

He was first employed at the age of 16 at Owatonna Tool Company, followed by careers at IBM, Rochester; Iowa City, IA; Raleigh-Durham, and Lexington, North Carolina; Digital Equipment Company in Minnesota and Edward Jones.

He had many hobbies, woodworking, hunting, fishing, competitive shooting, motorcycling, and golfing. Alan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in his activities such as golfing and scuba diving with Mutt Mateyech. Alan enjoyed social zoom sessions with his online friends. Alan enjoyed cooking meals for his family and friends. He was a fantastic cook. Alan experienced Cursillo which impacted his life. He was an intelligent and knowledgeable man who was also known for his generosity.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House; 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301