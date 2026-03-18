January 30, 1934 – March 6, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Delano Roosevelt Hagen (Del), age 92, passed away on March 6, 2026, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 10:00 am. A visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Del was born to Melvin and Viola (Luedke) Hagen on January 30, 1934, in Granite Falls, Minnesota. He attended school in Granite Falls, where he enjoyed playing sports. He dropped out of school to hop on a freight train and head out West to stay with relatives in Washington. He worked in fruit-packing plants to send money back to his mom and family. He was drafted into the Army on May 3, 1954. His brother Dave and a few other friends from Granite all joined the service under the buddy system. After his time in the service, he ended up in the Minneapolis area. Around 1979, he moved to Buffalo, MN, where he lived with his wife Bonnie. They divorced around 1994. Del moved to Sartell, MN. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, where he was a proud member of the Honor Guard. Del enjoyed growing vegetables and eating them fresh from the garden. His garden, shrubs, and lawn, along with his vehicles, always had to look their best. He owned a conversion van, which he took on trips out West with his brother, Dave, and friends. Del also liked to hunt and fish. Del was happy to talk about the last year he went deer hunting, as he got three deer. Del held a variety of jobs, most of which were in construction. He was a member of the Minnesota Labor Union. His last job was in a box factory before he retired. Del was close to all his brothers, especially Dave. They loved to play pool in Dave’s smoke-filled basement in Detroit Lakes and talk about the good old days. His nickname was “Peg.” All the brothers had one.

Del is survived by his son, Don (Tammy) Hagen, and grandson, Tyler; stepchildren, Jerry Winters, David Winters; sister, Dorothy; and sister-in-law, Leona Hagen. He is also survived by sixteen nieces and nephews: Cindy Smiglewski, Greg Nordang, Natalie Nordang, Bradley Nordang, Lisa Nordang, Debbie Fossan, Kathy Balfany, Laurie Hagen, Susie Hagen, JoAnn Hildahl, Sharon Hagen, Tammy Dahl, Donna Pettiford, Rita Pettiford, Mark Hagen, and Karla Hagen.

He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Viola Hagen; stepchildren, Sharon Winters and Scott Winters; brothers, David Hagen, Dale Hagen, Doug Hagen, Danny Hagen; sisters, Deanna Nordang and Dawn Anderson; brothers-in-law, Marvin Nordang, James Anderson, and Ira Pettiford; sister-in-law, Lorraine Tebben; nephew, Brian Anderson; nieces, Wendy Hagen and Amy Hagen.

Pallbearers:

Don Hagen, Mark Hagen, Hunter Hagen, Spencer Hagen, Greg Nordang, and Bradley Nordang.

Stars and Stripes

The Stars and Stripes flew forever, always in his heart. He was loyal to his nation and bravely did his part. Always thinking of his brother, ever in his mind. He stood for love of country and, most of all, mankind. Now gazing down with his Master through a light and heavenly cloud. He’s still looking out for all of us, of whom he is so proud.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to any Veterans Affairs location.