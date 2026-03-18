February 19, 1936 – March 14, 2026

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James (Jim) Edward O’Neill passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by family. Jim was born on February 19th, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Leo Highschool in 1953 and went on to study at the University of St. Thomas where he earned both bachelor’s and graduate degrees. He taught Spanish and English at the high school level for seven years.

He was a professor of Spanish at St. Cloud State University for 35 Years. He was a dedicated member of the teaching profession throughout his career. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering wherever his skills in Spanish could be useful. His most memorable experience was going to Guatemala on several medical missions with Helps International.

Jim was always willing to offer and give his time and skills to help friends and family. He assisted many people in pursuit of their career and personal goals. He did so willingly and compassionately. His love of language was strong, wanting to share it with many people. He loved his family and friends and could always be counted to help whenever needed.

Countless people appreciated and benefited from Jim’s quick wit and humor. He entertained friends, family, colleagues, and most recently many health care workers in a variety of settings. He brought many smiles to many people.

He is survived by his wife Judy Scott; sons Jay O’Neill (Carol), Apple Valley, MN; Patrick O’Neill (Marcie), Wasilla, Alaska, daughters Ann Schultz (Todd), Albany, MN, Jennifer O’Neill-Mager (Steve), Mendota Heights, MN, and Step-daughter Anne Scott (John McCarthy), Athens, Ohio. We were all fortunate and proud to be part of amazing, blended families. Jim is also survived by 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Sabina O’Neill, and five siblings, Sabina O’Neill, Tom O’Neill, Bill O’Neill, Thersa Schomer, and Patricia Miller.

Memorials are preferred to the James O’Neill scholarship fund at SCSU for students who wish to study abroad. The family would like to extend thanks to the CentraCare Hospice team and the wonderful caregivers at Quiet Oaks House. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.