Stamp Your Passport And Visit Little Falls

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Visitors to and residents of Little Falls can win prizes just for exploring area businesses. The Little Falls Chamber Passport is a fun-filled scavenger hunt event running through October 31st.

People need to pick up a passport at a participating business, and then visit area businesses to get it stamped. At the end of October, you will get one entry into the prize drawing for 10 stamps, a second entry for 22 stamps, and an entry for additional bonus stamps which are more difficult to obtain.

Prizes are Little Falls Chamber Bucks, 300 for first place, 150 for 2nd place, and 50 for 3rd place. Completed Passports can be dropped off at the Little Falls Chamber Office, Shoppes of Little Falls, Design Electronics, or New 2 You.

