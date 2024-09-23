Stamp Your Passport And Visit Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Visitors to and residents of Little Falls can win prizes just for exploring area businesses. The Little Falls Chamber Passport is a fun-filled scavenger hunt event running through October 31st.
People need to pick up a passport at a participating business, and then visit area businesses to get it stamped. At the end of October, you will get one entry into the prize drawing for 10 stamps, a second entry for 22 stamps, and an entry for additional bonus stamps which are more difficult to obtain.
Prizes are Little Falls Chamber Bucks, 300 for first place, 150 for 2nd place, and 50 for 3rd place. Completed Passports can be dropped off at the Little Falls Chamber Office, Shoppes of Little Falls, Design Electronics, or New 2 You.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil