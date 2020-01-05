Staal Lifts Wild Past Jets in OT

The Minnesota Wild rallied for a big overtime win at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Minnesota scored the first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead in the opening period. Winnipeg rallied in the second to tie the game up at 1-1.

In the third period, the Jets netted their second goal and took their first lead. The Wild lit the lamp for the second time and sent the game into overtime.

The Wild came out on top in the extra period, beating the Jets 3-2.

Marcus Foligno, Luke Kunin, and Eric Staal each netted one for Minnesota.

The Wild improve to 20-17-5 and will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.