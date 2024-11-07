St. Stephen Woman Hurt in Thursday Morning Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An early morning crash sent a St. Stephen woman to the hospital Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office got a 911 call at around 2:50 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 115th Avenue and County Road 17 just east of Opole.

The driver, 38-year-old Angela Schaefer, told authorities she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.

However, the sheriff's office says evidence at the scene indicated Schaefer was northbound on 115th Avenue, failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection, went off the road, and struck a tree about 150 feet from the intersection.

Schaefer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

Holdingford...in Pictures