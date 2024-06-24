St. Stephen Man Hurt in Rollover Crash
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Stephen man escaped serious injuries after crashing his pickup truck last Tuesday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call of a possible intoxicated driver in the city of St. Stephen just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later deputies received another call that a pickup had crashed into a yard near the intersection of 95th Avenue and County Road 5 just west of town.
Authorities say the pickup matched the description from the first caller.
The sheriff's office learned 37-year-old Brandon Welker was southbound on 95th Avenue when he ran off the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled.
Authorities believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Welker was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
