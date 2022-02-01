St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to $841K COVID-Relief Scheme

ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of COVID relief dollars.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of True-Cut Construction LLC based in Brooklyn Park.

In 2018 the company was ordered to stop doing business, and in 2019 the contractor's license was never renewed.

Then, on May 1st of 2020 Brenizer applied for Paycheck Protection Program money applying for about $841,000. That application was denied. But, later in May of 2020, he applied again and was approved.

Instead of using the PPP funds for authorized business expenses, such as payroll, Brenizer transferred about $650,000 to a different bank account and bought personal items including a new Harley-Davidson.