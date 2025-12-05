ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicle crashed in Wright County on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 just after 9:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of an SUV, 52-year-old Brad Swanson of Staples, was eastbound on I-94 in St. Michael when he lost control and crashed into the median.

Swanson and his passenger, 38-year-old Sasha Gaspard of Staples, were both taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the interstate was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff