Car Crashes Into Garage After Woman’s Medical Emergency

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ST. MARTIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman from Morris had to be treated at the hospital after a medical emergency caused her to crash her Tesla into the back of a garage.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls Tuesday evening about a crash south of Freeport in St. Martin Township.

Deputies responded to the area of County Road 12 and County Road 11 at around 5:30 p.m. Once they arrived, deputies found the car halfway through the backside of an attached garage.

St. Martin Rescue was able to safely extricate the driver, 58-year-old Julia Hoffman, and transfer her to Melrose Hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's office says Hoffman was westbound on County Road 12 when she veered off the road, crossed over County Road 11, entered the ditch, and into a small corn field. The vehicle came to rest at the end of the field, but suddenly started driving forward and struck the back side of the garage.

No one was inside the garage at the time of the crash.

