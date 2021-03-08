St. Martin Man Injured in Homemade Go-Kart Crash

ST. MARTIN – A St. Martin man was taken to the hospital after crashing a homemade go-kart.

The Stearns County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a go-kart crash with injuries on Sunday just before 3:30 p.m., and responded to the intersection of Maine Street and Birch Street in St. Martin.

When first responders arrived, they found 56-year-old Loren Tritabaugh lying on Maine Street with a significant head injury, complaining of pain in his chest and left leg.

Authorities say Tritabaugh had been driving a homemade, barstool-style go-kart with a 288-cc gas-powered engine when he lost control and was thrown from the machine.

He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Allina Ambulance.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.