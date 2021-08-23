St. Joseph Woman Hurt in ATV Accident, Two Other’s Arrested

LITCHFIELD -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV crash Saturday near Litchfield.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on County Road 16, west of Highway 22 in Harvey Township.

Get our free mobile app

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Johnson, of St. Joseph, was traveling on County Road 16 and as she approached the highway the ATV rolled.

Johnson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital and later air lifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office say two other ATV drivers, 39-year-old Richard Berg and 57-year-old Richard Kielty both of Watkins, were with Johnson at the time of the crash.

Authorities say they were not involved in the crash but were arrested for driving while impaired. They were taken to the Meeker County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.