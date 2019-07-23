St. Joseph Selects New City Administrator

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph has chosen their new City Administrator and EDA Director.

City council members met in special session on Monday, July 22 and extended a conditional job offer to Kris Ambuehl.

Retired St. Joseph City Administrator Judy Weyrens says Ambuehl comes to St. Joseph from Tracy, MN, where he served as their city administrator beginning in 2018. Prior to that, Ambuehl was in the military.

Ambuehl was selected from a pool of four finalists. He replaces Weyrens, who retired earlier this summer after 33 years in St. Joseph city government.

He is expected to start the job in early August.