St. Joseph Man Taken To Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash

FARMING TOWNSHIP -- Stearns County Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash in Farming Township late last week.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41.

Authorities say 81-year-old Roger Klassen was heading west on County Road 40 when he failed to stop for the stop sign and struck another vehicle in the intersection.

Klassen had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, 32-year-old Katherine Gravdahl of Albany and her young passenger were not hurt.