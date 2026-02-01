ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling coach has won his 300th match with the Huskies.

No. 13 St. Cloud State Wrestling (14-2, 7-0 NSIC) stayed unbeaten in the NSIC Saturday afternoon as they took down No. 11 Augustana 21-14. With the win, Head Coach Steve Constanzo captured his 300th career win at St. Cloud State.

He's the program's winningest coach with an overall record of 300-33 in his career, with a 133-11 record in NSIC duals in his 20-year tenure.



Earlier this season, the Huskies won their 700th match overall in program history. The only Division II program to hit that milestone.





Newcomer to the program, Zach Glazier, earned his first bonus-point win as a Husky and is 2-0 after serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the first semester. He is the brother of 184-pounder Cole Glazier. Before SCSU, Zach wrestled at Iowa and South Dakota State, where he was a two-time NCAA Qualifier at the Division I level wrestling at 197 pounds. He was the Runner-Up at the Big Ten Championships in 2024 and finished third at the Big 12 Championships in 2025. Glazier has yet to wrestle for SCSU but will be competing at 285.

St. Cloud State will return to action Friday as they host RV Minnesota State in their final home dual of the year.

