St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Rollover

FREEPORT -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Freeport.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 23-year-old Lissette Aponte was going west on Interstate 94 when it left the roadway and rolled in the ditch.

Aponte was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.