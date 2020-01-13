St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Paynesville

Minnesota State Patrol

PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt after rolling her car in the ditch Monday morning in Kandiyohi County.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. along Highway 23 in Roseville Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Donna Honer was heading west on Highway 23 at County Road 6, when she hit a patch of ice, lost control of her vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

She was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Filed Under: kandiyohi county, minnesota state patrol, rollover
Categories: St. Cloud News
