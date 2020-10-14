St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Pickup Rollover on I-94

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing her pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Brittney Ursell was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near Stearns County Road 136 in St. Cloud just before 5:00 a.m. when the crash happened. The patrol says Ursell drifted into the median and hit the median barrier before rolling.

Ursell was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road was wet at the time of the crash.