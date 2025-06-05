St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Highway 23 Crash Wednesday

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash involving a semi truck Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 23 in Rockville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 19-year-old Olivia Williams was heading north on Highway 23 while a semi driven by 36-year-old Mitchell Gobely of Hastings was westbound on County Road 47.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The patrol says Williams was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gobely was not hurt.

