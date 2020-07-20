St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash near Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 94.

Fifty-seven-year-old Renee Berryhill was driving east when her car went off the road to the right and struck a sign.

Berryhill and her passenger, 36-year-old Rashon Johnson of Fargo, were both taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries.