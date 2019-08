OUTING -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash up in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 6 north of Outing in Cass County.

Seventy-four-year-old Lili Engels was driving north when she fell asleep, drifted off the road, and hit a tree.

Engels was taken to Cyuna Regional Hospital in Crosby with non-life threatening injuries.

Her 11-year-old passenger was not hurt.