St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

PRINCETON -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 north of Princeton.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nicole Rierson of St. Cloud was driving west on 80th Street when her car collided with a pickup going south on the highway. The pickup was driven by 45-year-old Joshua Willis of Onamia.

Both Rierson and Willis were taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.