A Brief Sunny Break In St. Cloud Before The Weekend Rain
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry.
Looking ahead, rain chances return on Thursday and last through the weekend as a stalled frontal boundary will support multiple rounds of thunderstorms, capable of heavy rainfall.
So far in August, St. Cloud has had .77 of an inch of rain, which is .70 of an inch below normal.
For the summer months of June, July, and August, we've had 13.24 inches of rain, which is 4.42 inches above normal.
