ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud is considering using a quarter percent sales tax to help pay for a new outdoor waterpark.

During its meeting on Monday night, the City Council will discuss a resolution to ask the state legislature for the approval of a Local Option Sales Tax.

The quarter percent sales and use tax would generate $7 million for an outdoor waterpark attached to the YMCA. It is estimated that it would take three years to generate the money.

The YMCA has received about $11.8 million in pledged donations for the waterpark. It would include multiple water slides, a lazy river, and a zero-depth entry pool designed for all ages and abilities. The facility would also include an entertainment area, shaded lounge spaces, concessions, and other amenities.

The proposal would be a St. Cloud-only sales and use tax and would not include the other five area cities that are already included in the established St. Cloud Area Sales and Use tax. That one-half percent tax has been in existence since 2003 and will remain in effect until 2038.

Some of the things the council members will have to consider are the current cost-of-living pressures and the recent voter-approved referendums in St. Cloud and the surrounding communities.

Monday night's action would be just the first stop in a six-step process, which would also include submitting the resolution to the legislature, getting legislative authority, adopting the resolution, getting voter approval from St. Cloud residents, and then passing the ordinance.